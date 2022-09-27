Blount County voters casting a ballot in the November elections face a number of choices. Their options range between candidates for state offices, such as governor, and candidates for federal office, such as the representative for Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District. Voters will also see four proposals to amend the Tennessee Constitution.
Like the U.S. Constitution, which outlines the U.S.’ foundational laws, Tennessee’s Constitution governs its state-level institutions and laws. The state constitution was last revised in 2014, when voters approved four amendments. Those measures included a proposal to deny a constitutional right to abortion; allow gubernatorial appointment of judges; prohibit payroll and earned personal income taxes; and permit lotteries to be held for certain classes of organization.
In Tennessee, an amendment must garner a majority of “yes” votes to pass; it must also receive a majority of all votes cast for governor in order to be inserted into the constitution.
If approved, the current proposals would affect labor, religion, government succession processes and the constitution’s language concerning slavery.
Amendment One would add text to the constitution prohibiting workplaces from mandating that staff belong to a labor union or employee organization. The amendment’s supporters include Republican Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and state House Speaker Cameron Sexton. They contend that the measure would curb discrimination against nonunion employees. Its detractors, including the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council and Democratic state legislators Sara Kyle and John Ray Clemons, argue that its passage would undermine rights related to collective bargaining — the means by which union members negotiate their employment terms with their management — throughout the state.
Amendment Two would allow the speaker of the state Senate to act as the governor of the state, on a temporary basis, if the governor were “unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of governor.” The speaker of the state House would act as governor in the absence of a speaker of the Senate. There is currently no provision for a temporary, acting governor in Tennessee.
The third proposed amendment asks voters whether to excise language in the constitution that permits slavery as a punishment for a crime and to substitute in “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.” The fourth proposal would remove language in the constitution that bars “ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either House of the legislature.”
For all proposed amendments, a “no” vote is a vote against changing the constitution.
In Blount County, early voting for the Nov. 8 elections starts Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.