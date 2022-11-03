The halls will be alive with the sound of music on Nov. 5 — concert halls at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus, that is.
Specifically, the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre, where five East Tennessee area high school choral ensembles will perform as part of the Invitational Choir Festival. Hosted by the college’s premier vocal ensemble the Maryville College Concert Choir, the event takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Clayton Center.
Held annually, this year’s festival will feature performances from the Heritage Singers of Heritage High School in Blount County, directed by Tyler Owens; the Maryville Singers of Maryville High School, directed by Byron Davis; the L&N Stem Academy Choir, directed by Ross Earl; and the Powell Singers of Powell High School, directed by Jim Kennedy.
“We are delighted to once again be able to open our doors and invite the community to attend our annual Invitational Choral Festival,” said Stacey Wilner, director of choral activities at Maryville College. “Because of COVID concerns, the concert was not open to the public for the last couple of years. The participating ensembles sang for each other and for adjudicators. It was still a wonderful educational experience, but without the heart that a supportive audience brings to a performance.”
In addition to the area high school choirs, the Maryville College Concert Choir, along with the smaller college ensembles Off Kilter, the Lads and the Lassies, will also participate.
“Festivals are one of the greatest ways to showcase new music and the talent of the youth of East Tennessee,” Wilner said. “This event has developed quite a following over the years, and we hope that the ‘festival faithful’ will return once again to support us. We are so excited to welcome back a live audience to the Maryville College campus and the Clayton Center for the Arts.”
The concert is free and open to the public, although each audience member will be given the opportunity to make a donation to help support the Concert Choir’s international travel fund. There will be a reception in the lobby immediately after the concert, during which MC representatives will be available to answer questions about the choral program, the music department and general questions about admissions to Maryville College.
