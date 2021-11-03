A man and three women were arrested at a residence on Rocky Branch Road in Walland on Tuesday, Nov. 2, following an investigation by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force.
The arrests around 10:30 a.m. apparently occurred at the residence of Donald Ray Ogle Jr., 50. He is charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.
Ogle is being held on bonds totaling $100,000.
Tracy Renia Graves, 55, Pershing Street, Maryville, also is charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine for resale and is being held in lieu of a $65,000 bond.
Nacole Marie Hosseini, 27, Primrose Circle, Tallassee, is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) for resale. She also is being held in lieu of a $65,000 bond.
Lolitta Marie Pelfrey, 57, Knoxville, is charged with tampering with evidence; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; and simple possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance, as well as contempt of court. She is being held on bonds totaling $10,000 for the drug charges.
All four are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. hearings Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The arrests were the result of a search warrant conducted by members of the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force following an investigation that started in January, according to Marian O’Briant, public information officer for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers found on the scene about 9 grams of meth, 2 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, 0.2 gram of fentanyl, two dosage units of oxycodone and three dosage units of gabapentin, according to O’Briant.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force includes personnel from the BCSO, Alcoa and Maryville police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.