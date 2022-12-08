Alcoa Police officers arrested four people Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a search of a North Wright Road home allegedly uncovered drugs, firearms and homemade grenades. Members of the Knox County Bomb Squad responded to the scene with special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and said that the grenades were originally dummies that had been modified to explode.
APD Chief David Carswell said the arrests were the result of a good law enforcement process.
“This was great police work that simply resulted from following up on a tip,” he told The Daily Times. “The tip went from passing on information as to where a wanted person may have been staying, that led to arrests of multiple suspects on outstanding warrants, to safely removing dangerous devices and thus making the community a little more safe.”
According to a police report, officers received a tip that the subject of a failure to appear warrant may be residing at a residence on North Wright Road. They responded to the home at around 2:53 p.m. Dec. 6 and spoke to the homeowner, Thomas Houston Presley. Officers said Presley gave them written permission to search the house and the premises.
Upon entering the house, officers said they “observed drug paraphernalia everywhere.” Pipes, scales and grinders were placed in plain view, they said. Officers made contact with Charles William Jenkins, 59, Marshall Street, Maryville, who was the subject of multiple outstanding warrants out of Blount and Monroe counties, and placed him under arrest. According to the report, Jenkins was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and told officers that Presley had been selling methamphetamine from the house. He was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.
Officers also said they found three “pineapple grenades” in Presley’s bedroom along with a remote detonator for a claymore mine. They opened one of the grenades and observed “what appeared to be gunpowder.” They said they also found a shotgun and two handguns in the bedroom as well as two more handguns hidden in the door of an abandoned van on the property and numerous rounds of ammunition throughout the house.
Presley allegedly told officers that he knew about the grenades but that they were not active.
Members of the Knox County Bomb Squad and the ATF responded to the scene, and ATF special agents took custody of all the “firearms, ammunition, grenades and any other bomb-making materials and/or equipment.”
Officers also encountered David Joseph Palmer, who they said was in possession of a black zipper pouch of suspected methamphetamine and needles. Palmer, 36, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers said they also located Shannon Donece McLemore, 31, Dandridge, hiding under clothing in a vehicle on the property. McLemore was the subject of a violation of probation warrant out of Blount County and was allegedly in possession of suspected heroin as well as several needles, a rubber strap and spoons with residue. She was arrested and charged with violation of probation, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Presley was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are used or sold. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000. McLemore and Palmer are being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000, and Jenkins is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. All four are pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
ATF special agents said additional federal charges are pending on Presley.
