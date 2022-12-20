Four Blount Countians finished the East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association's leadership program in November.
Lori Barrett, Caroline Fontinell, Rick Hudolin and Regina Jennings finished the program Nov. 8. The program is meant to facilitate exchange of leadership skills and resource sharing between residents of the East Tennessee Development District's 16 counties.
A press release from the ETRLA board reads that the program is also intended to provide graduates with a broader, regional insight into local problems. The four Blount County residents have also finished county-based leadership trainings.
The graduates’ backgrounds reflect commonalities and differences. Barrett, a real estate agent based in Maryville, holds seats on the boards of the LeConte Realty Foundation and Experience Your Smokies. She’s also on the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors Public Policy Committee.
Like Barrett, Caroline Fontinell, a county resident and mother of two, serves on several boards, including Sky City Entrepreneurial Center, and as Maryville Downtown’s organizational board co-chair. Her committee service has included the allocations committee for Komen of East Tennessee, as well as Maryville Downtown Association’s fundraising committee. She’s employed by Epic Nine Marketing Outfitters, working in business development.
Regina Jennings also works in the private sector. Her current position is senior vice president at Pinnacle Financial Partners. Her community leadership roles include service as United Way of Blount County’s board chair and a turn as president of Maryville Kiwanis. At present, she is also the treasurer for the Blount County Homebuilders Association, among other positions. She has received multiple awards in recent years, such as the 2019 Athena Award and the Blount County Homebuilders Associate of the Year Award in 2018. She and her husband live on a farm in the county.
Rick Hudolin is also experienced with financial services, currently working as a financial center manager for Simmons Bank in Blount County. His board service includes the Haven House Board of Directors and time spent with entities such as Compassion Counseling, Family Promise, Taste of Blount Committee, and the Blount County Chamber. In the past, he has been chosen as the Blount County Chamber Ambassador of the Year, in addition to other awards. He has one daughter and lives with his wife in Blount County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.