Four suspects are in custody today after an officer-involved shooting at Weigel's, 2024 Topside Road, Louisville, the Blount County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant said one male suspect was being taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. She couldn't confirm the exact hospital, but no deputies were injured.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell told The Daily Times at 12:40 p.m. that APD was "assisting the county with a perimeter."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
