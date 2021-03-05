Four people, one of them shot by a deputy, were taken into custody Friday after a confrontation at Weigel’s in Louisville.
The suspect who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, and no deputies were injured in the incident, which included a multiagency pursuit, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.
Shortly before noon, deputies pulled a vehicle over at a Topside Road business near Pellissippi Parkway, BCSO said in a Friday afternoon Facebook post. The incident took place at Weigel’s, 2024 Topside Road, O’Briant confirmed.
The vehicle, a Nissan Murano, had been reported stolen, and four people were in it.
“As the deputies approached the vehicle on foot, the driver attempted to run over one of the deputies with the vehicle,” the post states. “Both deputies fired their service weapons into the vehicle as the vehicle fled the parking lot onto Topside Road.”
An occupant in the vehicle was struck as deputies shot into it, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release issued Friday states.
One passenger had gotten out of the vehicle and was detained. Another jumped out of the vehicle on Chandler Station Road, injuring his ankle; he was treated by American Medical Response personnel.
Law enforcement about 30 minutes later found the vehicle abandoned at a Fox Chase Way residence.
“Deputies and agents with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force as well as officers with Alcoa Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office Airwatch canvassed the area and located the other two suspects in a wooded area nearby,” the post states.
“One of the individuals, a male, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Deputies rendered aid to the man until AMR medical personnel arrived. He was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.”
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell told The Daily Times at 12:40 p.m. that APD was “assisting the county with a perimeter.”
TBI is investigating the incident at the request of Fifth District Attorney General Mike Flynn; the agency always investigates shootings by local law enforcement.
“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information,” the TBI’s release states. “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.”
“As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters,” TBI added in the release. “That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”
Multiple charges, including aggravated assault, felony evading arrest and theft of a motor vehicle, were pending against three of the suspects, whose names were not released Friday.
The two BCSO deputies involved were put on administrative leave with pay, per policy, as the investigation moves ahead.
