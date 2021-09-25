Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a male and female on Saturday after four were killed and a 10-month-old child was taken in McMinn County, a press release states.
Curtis D. Smith, 38, Etowah, and Jazzmine J. Hall, 27, Athens, are suspects in the murders of three woman and one man at a residence on County Road 60, west of Riceville, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department said.
At 9 a.m. Sept. 25, the release states, two witnesses escaped the shooting and reported what happened to deputies.
Deputies found Trevon Hall, 36; Skylar Hawn, 24; Jesse Dupree, 40; and Brandi Harris, 39, dead from gunshot wounds.
Sheriff Joe Guy said it appeared the suspects came to the residence around 8 a.m., and that Jazzmine Hall argued with Trevon Hall over the infant, to whom they are the parents.
At some point, Guy said, the argument got violent and four of the nine people there were shot and killed. He added that one witness escaped, the other witness pretended to be injured and survived, and the two suspects took the infant and left.
Along with MCSO deputies and detectives, District Attorney Steve Crump’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents helped process the crime scene, the release states. It adds that the 10th Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service helped in finding the suspects.
During a MCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team operation, the release states, Smith and Hall were taken into custody at a residence in Polk County. The infant was safe and will be released to the custody of the state Department of Children’s Services.
No charges or bond information was available by press time Saturday night.
