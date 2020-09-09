Four schools in Blount County became Child and Adult Care Food Program locations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 3.
Noah’s Ark in Louisville, in addition to Blessings Child Care, Eagleton Middle School and Tina’s Tots, all in Maryville, were added to the 24 existing CACFP locations in the county.
CACFP is a federally funded program that provides reimbursement for certain meals served to participants meeting age and income requirements.
“CACFP provides aid to child and adult care institutions and family or group day care homes for the provision of nutritious foods that contribute to the wellness, healthy growth, and development of young children, and the health and wellness of older adults and chronically impaired disabled persons,” the program’s website states.
For fiscal 2021, a single-person household must earn less than $16,588 annually to qualify for CACFP. Additional household members add $5,824 annually to that income requirement.
