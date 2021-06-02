Four recent Maryville High School graduates are among more than 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
James A. Robertson received a scholarship from the University of Tennessee, and his probable career field is chemistry, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Kendra M. Day also plans to study chemistry and received a scholarship through UT.
Joshua T. Driskill plans to enter military service and received a scholarship from Texas A&M University.
Charles R. Hasting received a scholarship from Tennessee Technological University to study chemical engineering.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
NMSC already has named recipients of corporate-sponsored awards and National Merit $2,500 Scholarships.
It plans to announce additional recipients of college-sponsored awards on July 12, and this year about 7,500 students will have won National Merit Scholarships worth about $30 million.
NMSC, a not-for-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of National Merit Scholarships provided each year are made possible by the support of approximately 400 independent corporate and college sponsors.
