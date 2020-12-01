Blount County Fire Protection District Chief Doug McClanahan remembers well Nov. 17, 2016.
“We had just finished eating lunch when we got the call,” he told The Daily Times on Tuesday. “I was at our station on Sevierville Road. I left and came to the Walland fire. You could see the smoke. Our first guy on the scene reported heavy smoke in the woods behind the school.”
It was a week before Thanksgiving and one of the most dangerous fires Blount County has ever seen was threatening homes and lives.
As firefighters pushed back the inferno, neighbors pushed forward with kindness.
“The neighbors were very conscious of what was going on,” McClanahan said. “They became our second set of eyes. That was from Day 1 all the way until after the fires were over. The other thing we learned was how giving the county was: We never wanted. There was someone in our station every hour bringing food, drink and encouragement.”
That Thanksgiving, crews celebrated the holiday at the operation base, Fire Station No. 5., where neighbors and volunteers with American Red Cross and Blount County Fire Support Service served them.
Firefighters’ relentless work not only saved lives that week: They also saved homes. No one was injured and no structures burned.
Lessons from Gatlinburg
“The fire was burning quickly because it was so dry,” McClanahan said. “On the second or third night we had large winds, probably 30-45 mph. We thought we were going to lose a subdivision, but we were able to contain it.”
High winds presented some of the scariest moments, but within days, crews began to sense the worst of the danger in Blount was behind them.
“When it was all said and done, nobody got hurt, thank the good Lord for that,” McClanahan said, recalling thanks for all the Blount County firefighting outfits that pitched in as well as outside resources from Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Tennessee Forestry Service. “We had 280 structures that were in the potential burn zone, and we didn’t lose any structures at all.”
Blount was blessed. Even though it was so dry and windy in 2016 that the fire scarred an estimated 1,500 acres — according to 2016 reporting from The Daily Times — and burned so hot that even trees’ root systems were turning into coals, its teeth mostly bit into forestland.
Gatlinburg wasn’t so lucky.
“I remember Cheif McClanahan calling and saying, ‘Have you heard they’ve got 30 structures on fire in Gatlinburg?’” Townsend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions remembered in a recent interview. “I remember thinking, ‘Surely they mean 30 structures in danger.’”
They didn’t. Stallions remembers seeing the Gatlinburg glow from Townsend and the feeling the vicious winds that made East Tennessee history that December.
As wildfires ripped across that region days after the Walland blaze subsided, billions of dollars in property went up in flames and 14 people died.
It was a tragedy, but it was a learning experience, too.
“What we found out in 2016 was embers would light homes on fire,” East Tennessee Assistant District Forester Nathan Waters said in a phone interview. “All it takes is an ember getting into mulch or leaves up on your porch or garbage cans up against the house, little stuff like that.”
A wise approach
In 2020, the little stuff has become the big stuff for many Blount foothills homeowners.
In 2019, the Fawn Hollow community in Townsend was nationally recognized for joining a program called “Firewise USA,” an initiative where state and local agencies work with homeowners to help fireproof homes.
Fawn Hollow resident and local Firewise advocate Michael Dew has been doing just that since 2016.
He and Stallions reiterated that embers from scorched homes often aggravate the spread beyond control. Dew said things like clearing properties, using fireproof building materials and communicating with the neighborhood all foster safety in the event of a Walland 2016 repeat.
“With all those contributing factors, you can rest your head at night,” Dew said. “You’ve created defensible spaces and implemented fire science. By doing that, you’ve eliminated the possibility of what happened in Gatlinburg. Those fires were so fast. People were trapped.”
Stallions agreed.
“We had never experienced a fire of that magnitude in East Tennessee,” he said. “Even when you were up there in it, it was hard to wrap your head around what had happened and the magnitude of it. That realization of ‘What are we going to do after this?’ came after the fire.”
That’s why Stallions, Dew, Waters and others are trying to spread the Firewise gospel as far as they can.
Currently, Blount has seven firesafe-recognized communities, which was more than any other county in the state in 2019. There are nearly 30 total in Tennessee.
“Firewise was in place before the 2016 fires,” Stallions noted. “But (program awareness) is probably the biggest change since then.”
That’s because fire-protected homes mean a safer environment for people wearing the same boots. Extreme structure-to-structure heat that lasts for about 45 minutes is the tipping point, he explained.
“That very quickly overwhelms your fire departments,” Stallions said. “I don’t care if you had every engine in New York City. You can’t get crews in and out. You can’t get people in and out. You can’t get the water in quickly enough.”
Stallions’ crews would be some of the first responding to a foothills wildfire if another dry season hit the county and someone negligently tossed a cigarette aside or started up a malfunctioning car (an estimated 90% of wildfires are started by humans, according to 2020 information from the U.S. Department of the Interior).
“You can make your house less combustible,” Stallions said. He and Dew both emphasized there is grant money available for communities that want to become part of Firewise.
Dew said even though it takes time to be wary about fires, it’s time well spent. “You put a couple of hours into it and it’s amazing how much work you can get done,” he said. He’s still working on improving Fawn Hollow’s access points, but he’s also talking to other foothills communities, too.
“The bottom line is, there are things you can do very simply to protect yourself, your family, your life and your property,” he said.
