Fourteen vehicles were vandalized in Rockford and Louisville between the evening hours of Tuesday, Aug. 24, and the early-morning hours of the following day, authorities say.
The total damage of busted windshields and dents was valued at approximately $14,700, and the damage was consistently identified as BB gun shots or from large rocks, reports state.
Nine of the 14 vehicles were in Rockford:
Two Rockford residents on Williams Mill Road reported that windows were busted and broken out of their vehicles.
Two residents on Russellwood Drive reported that windows had been busted out of their vehicles. One noted that a firearm and money had been left untouched in his vehicle.
One resident on Rockford’s Calvert Street reported that windows were damaged and there was a large dent in the door. A large rock was observed by the vehicle. Another resident on Calvert Street reported a broken vehicle window.
A resident on Rockford Street reported damage to vehicles consistent with BB gun shots, and a large rock was observed by the vehicle.
Two residents on Rockford’s Cedar and Bill streets also reported vehicle damage.
In Louisville, two residents on Spruce Hill Road reported damage to their vehicles. One noted receiving alarm system notifications between 12:15-4:30 a.m. Aug. 25.
Two residents on Mentor Alley Road reported damage to their vehicles. Another business owner on Mentor Alley Road reported damage to two vehicles at his mechanics’ shop.
Investigators are seeking any information or video surveillance that can help them identify the offenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.