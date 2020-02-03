For the second time in four years, the communitywide One Book Blitz will have a split reveal for the title more than 8,300 elementary students will read this month.
Maryville City Schools proceeded with the planned launch Monday, Feb. 3, but Blount County Schools was out for illness until today, Feb. 4, and Alcoa City Schools classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday, Feb. 5.
This is the first year home school students have participated in the One Book Blitz, according to Karen Metcalf with the Blount Home Education Association, and members of the middle school musical theater class performed a “reveal” skit during BHEA classes Monday.
Public schools distribute copies of the books to students each year for free through sponsor donations. This year about 80 home school families, whether they were BHEA members or not, were able to order the book through Southland Books and pick it up there along with the reading calendar, scavenger hunt form and other One Book Blitz items.
Educators work for months on the planning, keeping the title a secret from students until the big reveal, usually with special ceremonies. That’s why The Daily Times isn’t publishing the title until all the schools have the opportunity to make the reveal to their students.
Maryville High School drama teacher Clarissa Feldt didn’t even reveal the title when students auditioned for parts in a production based on the book, according to Sharon Anglim, communications director for Maryville City Schools. Public performances are scheduled for early March.
The first year of the One Book Blitz, in 2017, Blount County Schools closed on the first day of the event, and in 2018 all three districts were closed on the planned first day because of expected icy roads.
With that in mind, Anglim said she asked that a billboard for this year’s One Book Blitz not go up on the first day.
Students in grades one through five across Blount County read “Charlotte’s Web” in 2017, followed by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in 2018. Last year the blitz book was “Mr. Popper’s Penguins.”
The One Book Blitz isn’t just for the children. Community members are encouraged to read along and talk with the young readers about the book. Students also will be participating in a scavenger hunt at 11 area businesses, through Feb. 14.
Watch Page 2A of The Daily Times for suggested activities related to the One Book Blitz.
