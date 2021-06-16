A fourth person has been charged in connection to a narcotics seizure at a Wells Road address last week.
Kathleen Leary MacConnell, 41, Wells Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8 p.m. June 15 and charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sales. She was released on a $12,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
After an approximately three-month-long investigation, the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and Blount County SWAT Team served a search warrant June 11 at the Wells Road address, seizing approximately 3.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, plus drug paraphernalia, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.
A man and woman were arrested, and another man was cited; they all were present when the warrant was served.
BCSO said at the time that charges were pending for a fourth person who wasn't there during the search, and Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant confirmed Wednesday that MacConnell is the fourth person.
