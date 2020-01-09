FOX News Channel (FNC) will present the season premiere of “Scandalous: Ruby Ridge,” a three-Sunday historical documentary series, on Sunday, Jan. 12, beginning at 10 p.m.
The series continues at the same time on the next two Sundays.
This fifth season of the “Scandalous” series will focus on the tragic events that took place in August 1992 at a remote cabin owned by white separatist Randy Weaver and his family at Ruby Ridge, Idaho.
The series includes interviews with Daily Times Editor J. Todd Foster, who covered the 11-day siege of Weaver’s cabin by federal authorities while he was a reporter with the The Spokesman-Review of Spokane, Washington.
Sunday’s first installment is titled “The Great Tribulation.” What started with one discontented family seeking to isolate themselves in the rocky bluffs of the Idaho Panhandle culminated in a deadly 11-day standoff with the U.S. government and a multimillion-dollar judgment awarded to the Weaver family.
Narrated by acclaimed actor Bruce McGill, the series will use archival material and in-depth interviews to examine “how fear, miscommunication and a sequence of coincidental events changed a family and federal law enforcement forever,” FOX said Thursday in a statement.
