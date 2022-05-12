The Airport Hilton has the terrifying task of hosting the first fandom-based genre convention in Blount County as FrankenCon is set to haunt the grounds 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy The Mail Girl from Shudder television’s “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” actor Brian Bremer (“Pumpkinhead” and “Silent Night, Deadly Night 5”), production designer and special effects wizard Mick Strawn (“Pumpkinhead,” “Blade,” “Leatherface” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”), and “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2” reunion will occur with director Jack Sholder and actors Mark Patton (“Come Back to the Five & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean”) and Kim Myers (“Hellraiser: Bloodlines”).
The promoters of the event are masterminds Matt Henry, Richard Ewell, and Cory Keelen. The trio have been horror fans for most of their lives.
“I have been into horror since I was six years old,” Henry said. “My mom would let me watch most of them, except for the original ‘Children of the Corn.’ I don’t think she liked the idea of children killing their parents. Reflecting on it now, it is something kids don’t need to watch.”
As for the unwatchable, some movie-goers in 1974 could not bear to watch the gory classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Actor John Dugan portrayed Grandpa Sawyer, a member of Leatherface’s vicious family, and will take part in FrankenCon’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” dinner scene screening.
He will be available for pictures and autographs.
“I will be at a dinner table wearing the suit worn by Grandpa Sawyer,” Dugan said. “Some people asked me to wear the mask, but (at age 69) I feel like I look old enough for the part.”
Despite the movies overwhelming success, Dugan and Gunner Hansen (original Leatherface) did not appear in the 1986 sequel “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”, starring the legendary Dennis Hopper. “I guess they thought anybody could wear our masks,” Dugan said. “I have heard several different things over the years, yet I think they just wanted to save money. That is a shame if it is true. I don’t think the people in charge realized how iconic the movie and Leatherface would become. People want to see the original actors that got everything started.”
Dugan has appeared in various takes of the franchise over the years, such as “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” and “Texas Chainsaw 3D”. The actor said he enjoys meeting fans. “So many people have grown up being (horrified) by the images of the movie. Fans always come up to me and tell me how much they loved my character, the over 100-years-old Grandpa Sawyer.”
Nigel Bach, the director/star of the independent “Bad Ben” franchise, will be at FrankenCon for a screening of the first movie. “Nigel’s mother was sick and he had placed surveillance cameras surrounding her home,” Henry said. “When she passed away, Nigel kept the cameras up to shoot a found-footage horror movie. He has made nine ‘Bad Ben’ movies since 2016, proving he is dedicated and talented.”
For more information, go to www.frankencontn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.