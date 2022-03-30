Anyone is able to pick up compost for free from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Maryville Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The plant is located at 4541 Wheeler Road, Louisville, and no limit is placed on how much product can be collected.
Jane Groff with the city of Maryville said people can use any size of container or vehicle to pick up as much compost as they need, even a dump truck or garbage bags.
Compost is available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, but the event on Saturday is for those who aren’t available to pick up on a weekday morning.
Groff said compost is now free for anyone, even wholesalers, who come and pick it up either on Wednesdays or during the special event on Saturday. Until a few months ago, wholesalers paid per cubic yard for compost.
A release from the city of Maryville states that the plant mixes the product of a “biosolids conversion process” with wood chips from the electric department’s tree-trimming waste. The mixture becomes a usable soil compost once plant machinery exposes it to air for an extended period of time.
The plant creates putty-like biosolids from processing sewage waste from about 22,000 customers in a multistep process. Up to 73,000 cubic yards of material are repurposed in this process annually.
“This product is an excellent amendment to improve soil nutrients,” Maryville Utility Director Baron Swafford said in a press release. “It meets all state and federal regulations and is classified as ‘class A, exceptional quality’ by the Environmental Protection Agency.”
Backyard gardeners, landscapers or anyone trying to fill out their yard with more grass can use the compost to assist. Groff said it is a good plant fertilizer or can add nutrients to soil.
An information page from the US Composting Council states that compost balances soil density, adds and retains nutrients and discourages disease, pests and weeds.
Balancing density can work in either direction: too-tight of soil is loosened by compost while too-loose of soil will be clumped together. The right soil density helps grow healthier roots.
The wastewater plant has a surplus of compost product, and the city is encouraging anyone to come collect on Saturday who may not have another chance before spring and summer planting.
Contact Maryville Water and Sewer at 865-273-3300 for more information.
