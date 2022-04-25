The Blount County Public Library will host a free cycling traffic safety skills course from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7 in the Learning Lab.
A release from the library states the on-bike course will give tips and techniques to increase the benefits from bicycling and to stay safe.
In order to gain a certification, participants must complete an online course before attending the course. Participants can also opt to only attend the in-person course but not receive a certification.
Register at http://www.bikeed.org/ to receive a certification, which must be brought to the in-person course.
Participation is limited to ages 16 and older, and May 1 is the deadline for pre-registration.
Pre-register for the free in-person course at https://bikeleague.secure.force.com/LAB_Events?id=a0k8Y00000MfA5lQAF.
