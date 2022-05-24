May 31 is the last day to register for a free fly tying class at the Blount County Public Library. 

A release from BCPL states that fly tying imitates nature to catch fish. 

Ernie and Joyce Frey of the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will lead the class on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as part of the Adult Summer Reading Program.

The release adds that the Freys are avid anglers and will teach attendees how to make simple but very fishable flies.

Anyone 16 or older can participate but class size is limited. 

Visit www.blountlibrary.org and search "Adult Event Registration" or call the library at 865-273-1428 to register. 

The class is made possible by fundraising from Friends of the BCPL. 

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.