Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, Inc. is providing a free grocery delivery service for seniors and adults with compromised immune systems to prevent those at highest risk from contracting the coronavirus.
Most people who contract the new coronavirus have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
The SCHAS Out Shopping service is available to residents of Blount and surrounding counties, according to a press release from SCHAS. After placing an order online or by phone, an SCHAS caregiver will go shopping, pay for the groceries, and the caregiver will be reimbursed by the client when the order is delivered.
SCHAS is a nonprofit in-home care agency in that has served East Tennessee since 1970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.