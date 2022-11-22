There’s nothing that says the holidays are here more than an array of classic Christmas movies. There are plenty to choose from of course, but Maryville audiences are about to be treated to three festive favorites courtesy of free screenings at the Capitol Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2.
The films — “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Home Alone” — put an emphasis on entertainment for the entire family. So too, in the spirit of the holidays, all three are free, courtesy of sponsors Trentham Santiago Group, an Ameriprise private wealth advisory practice located in Alcoa.
“The films were selected by Brent Trentham, the CEO of The Trentham Santiago Group,” said Angela Rodriguez, a marketing specialist with the organization. “He tries to alternate between some of his favorite holiday films, as well as incorporating some crowd favorites. This year, he chose a variety that will hopefully appeal to our audience.”
Rodriguez has her own very specific role in the event as well. “I have been coordinating alongside the Capitol Theater to welcome families and friends together to start the holiday season right with some classic holiday films,” she said. “My team and I have incorporated an element of giving back to the community by welcoming our guests to donate non-perishable foods, and to invite them in to grab a popcorn and some soda while enjoying our feature films. It is our job to make sure things run smoothly and everyone has a good time.”
The screenings have become an annual tradition over the years and the first Thursday and Friday of December are chosen to screen the films in order to give people the chance to see at least one of the showings that they choose.
Rodriguez said she recalls special memories of her own watching these films while growing up, and she now shares them with added affection.
“I think we can agree that these films bring a sense of comfort and joy to the holiday season,” she said. “This type of event reminds me of watching ‘Home Alone’ for the first time with my family. Over the years, we have received a lot of feedback from our guests who tell us that these films help them kick off the holiday season. We hope it continues to bring joy and holiday cheer.”
While the films are offered free of charge, there is a charitable element involved as well. Guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items that will go to help hungry families in the local community.
Rodriguez said there was a special advantage to showing the films at the Capitol Theater, an iconic institution that’s essential part of Maryville’s downtown environs.
“The Capitol Theater has been our favorite venue to host this event for years, due to the great service and atmosphere,” she said. “It is an enhanced vintage movie theater experience that allows our guests to enjoy each film from a more personal perspective. Audiences have enjoyed this venue experience so much that they ask us when the event will take place again so they can plan to be a part of it each year.” She added that the opportunity to be able to bring the community together has special meaning as well. “After covid, which placed an obstacle in the way of events and large gatherings, these events have gained more significance,” Rodriguez said. “It makes you appreciate the moments we have much even more because we never know what the years ahead will hold for us. Therefore, it is important to take some time to spend with family and friends, and to enjoy the cinematic experience together. And if we can do that by also helping the less fortunate at the same time, then we can consider ourselves lucky.”
Speaking for the sponsoring organization itself, Rodriguez said her group takes its own satisfaction in presenting the films each year.
“Trentham Santiago Group would like to thank all our valued clients for allowing us to serve them and their financial needs,” she said. “We wish everyone a warm and safe holiday Season and a Happy New Year!”
