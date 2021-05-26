All Tennessee high school students and teachers have access to free virtual workshops, office hours and classes on how to succeed on the ACT college entrance exam.
Beginning this summer, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education, the University of Tennessee at Martin is providing the ACT Success Tactics Workshops and Mastery Classes for free via Zoom, designed for rising 11th and 12th graders, to gain knowledge and skills to prepare for and be successful on the ACT.
“These workshops and classes are tremendous free resources that will help better prepare our students for postsecondary success while equipping our teachers with tools for focused classroom instruction on college readiness and career pathways,” state Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said.
Beginning June 1 and continuing through the fall of 2022, the series of workshops, office hours and classes are being held via Zoom for free. Register at http://bit.ly/TNACTprep.
The ACT Success Tactics Workshop is designed to help students develop new strategies for how to manage exam questions, receive a detailed plan for practice opportunities to improve performance, learn crucial time-saving tips and familiarize themselves more generally with higher education.
The virtual office hours are offered in one-hour increments and provide students with the opportunity to do a deeper dive into areas where additional assistance is needed.
The ACT Mastery Classes are available upon completion of the Success Tactics Workshop for a more indepth look into a certain section of the exam where additional assistance is needed.
For Tennessee teachers the ACT Workshop is offered via Zoom during subsequent semesters, with the first session on Monday, Aug. 2, to learn how to build ACT curriculum into instruction and how to use ACT data to inform teaching strategies. The two-hour workshop may be used for professional development points upon completion.
Funding for the workshops and classes is from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
