The League of Women Voters of Tennessee will host a free webinar on restoration of voting rights at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 8. Registration is required at www.lwvtn.org under Upcoming Events for the hourlong Zoom webinar.
Attendees will hear stories about people seeking to restore their voting rights as well as information about voter restoration laws for Tennesseans with felony convictions.
The speakers for this webinar are Public Defender Chris Martin from the Community Law Office, and Joy Radice, associate professor of law and director of clinical programs at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.