A mid-August event with anti-mask and anti-vaccine mandate themes originally set for The Shed in Maryville is no longer happening in Blount County.
It’s happening at the Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville.
The event, originally set for Aug. 18 at the Harley-Davidson-adjacent concert venue on West Lamar Alexander Parkway, garnered criticism because of its speakers’ reputations. Most not only disapprove of medical mandates but also actively spread misinformation online regarding the pandemic, critics said.
Though he was not set to appear at the event, Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet is one of the tour speakers.
Locke is infamously and adamantly opposed to masks and vaccines, going so far as to threaten his congregation with excommunication if they wore masks or received a COVID vaccine. Videos of his messages have gone viral on social and mainstream media.
But Freedom Matters Tour organizers insisted these events aren’t meant to focus on Locke’s message. Rather, they’re to oppose hypothetical state mandates regarding COVID-19 safety measures.
There are currently no such state-level mandates, though individual businesses, schools and other entities have started to require masks and vaccines as the virus sees a significant uptick in the county and across the nation, primarily because of the delta variant.
“If you’re tired of the perpetual masking, medical privacy invasions, indoctrination in schools, or election integrity being compromised here is your opportunity to stand and be counted,” the tour’s website reads.
Sponsored and organized by Tennessee Stands, a lobbying, legislative advocacy and elections organization, the tour may have found another home in Blount after The Shed and Harley-Davidson representatives said the event was no longer happening there.
That’s what Tennessee Stands Executive Director Gary Humble said last week.
But Tuesday, the group’s Facebook page proclaimed, “You can’t cancel freedom. The Freedom Matters Tour on Wed Aug. 18, 6 p.m. is back on in Knoxville. Be there! Thanks to the fine folks at the Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville.”
Some online responded with enthusiasm, thankful the event they’d signed up for wasn’t canceled. Humble said last week more than 500 people signed up to attend the Maryville event.
Others expressed gratitude the rally-like gathering would no longer happen in Blount.
Though ticketed, the event was free to anyone who signed up online.
Speakers planned for Aug. 18 include Humble, field coordinator for the John Birch Society Jon Schrock, New Discourses founder James Lindsay, former presidential candidate Alan Keyes and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.
When asked how the search for a Blount event venue went, Tennessee Stands organizers emailed, “We searched high and low and weren’t able to get anything secured.”
Cotton Eyed Joe staff did not respond to a message asking if the event was indeed planned for that location. The Freedom Matters Tour wasn’t on any business-related calendars as of Tuesday.
Cotton Eyed Joe is at 11220 Outlet Drive.
