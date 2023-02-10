The city of Alcoa is bringing back it’s summertime fireworks celebration FreedomFest for the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic. A release from the city states the event will be held from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Alcoa Duck Pond.
Local entertainment, a play area for children and vendors for food and crafts will be stationed around the pond; fireworks are set to start at 9:30 p.m.
During a recent briefing with Alcoa Board of Commissioners, City Manager Mark Johnson asked commissioners their thoughts on bringing the celebration back this year. Mayor Tanya Martin and Commissioner Tracey Cooper didn’t hesitate to say it was time for the city to hold the celebration again.
“FreedomFest we haven’t had since 2019,” Martin said. “It’s a morale booster. This is a community thing. So we’re all coming back from this pandemic, so when you stop and you think about the people we represent, what can we do for them that will make them feel like we’re on the right track. We’re going forward. Hey, let’s do this thing.”
“I really think we ought to do it too,” Cooper added.
Ongoing construction to expand Alcoa Intermediate School, as well as improvements to roadways in the area, had created concerns for managing traffic if the city would have held the event last year. Johnson said in the release that although the pandemic and construction have created those difficulties, the city is “overdue” for hosting the once annual, well-attended celebration.
By holding it a week earlier, the city is able to save costs on fireworks. Johnson said from 2019 to 2023, the price for fireworks alone increased from $53,500 to $85,000, and that is the discounted price for the weekend before July 4th weekend.
Johnson expects additional expenses to cost around $20,000, which sponsors are generally able to cover.
The release states food and craft vendor applications are finalizing. A list will be available by the end of February on the city of Alcoa’s website, cityofalcoa-tn.gov/freedomfest.
