Customers of Friendsville water and sewage will likely see a 15% increase on their July bill for June water usage.
The Daily Times previously reported this would be seen in May. However, in order to comply with city ordinance standards, Friendsville Board of Commissioners must vote on the proposed increase during two separate, regular monthly meetings, Friendsville City Recorder Janet Ledbetter said.
Those votes will be in April and May, with public hearing open during the May meeting.
Friendsville is essentially required to raise the rate in order to keep up with the cost of water. The last time the rate raised was in 2013.
