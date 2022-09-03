On Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, a couple dozen Maryville College students took home jars of jelly they made from Concord grapes grown on campus and processed a few yards from the vines, under trees beside Crawford House.
A senior environmental studies major, Erin Victorson works as a garden intern and picked a basket full of grapes for the jelly making. The fruit’s taste straight off the vine made an impression. “The first thing I thought of was communion,” she said.
When junior Andrea Lanza, a developmental psychology major, tasted the fresh grapes, she said, “It was life-changing,” with a more complex flavor than any grape from the grocery store.
Biology professor Drew Crain had picked another basket full earlier, so when all the fruit was mashed they had more than 12 cups of juice, plus pulp and skins to be turned into compost for the campus gardens.
Chemistry in action
The jelly making process involved boiling the juice with Sure-Jell pectin before adding sugar — 14 cups — and boiling a bit more before filling sterilized jars, which went back into boiling water to seal. For the outdoor activity, Crain set up a propane tank to heat large pots.
“There’s a lot of chemistry that I didn’t know about that goes into making jelly,” said Abigail Anderson, a sociology major.
Crain explained pectin is a carbohydrate that forms a gelatinous matrix, which holds the liquid.
The professor grew up on a farm in South Carolina, said he doubts he ever bought jelly in his life. “My great aunt made jelly all the time, and my mom,” he said. When Crain arrived at MC 25 years ago chemistry professor Terry Bunde started sharing the fruit from vines at his Maryville home.
About seven years ago, Crain received Concord grape vines from the widow of a Maryville College alumnus who had started them in buckets, and those vines now are planted by the fence at Crawford House.
In September 2020, Crain posted a video to YouTube showing how to make jelly. Eager to give students an opportunity to gather outdoors during the pandemic last year, he invited them to jelly making on the grounds of Crawford House, but only about six showed up.
This year about 30 gathered on Friday afternoon before the holiday weekend, two dozen taking home pint or half-pint jars of jelly, and others harvesting grapes either for munching or attempting their own jelly making back in the dorms.
The event was sponsored by Mountain Challenge’s “Fit. Green. Happy.” program. By attending some Mountain Challenge events, Maryville College students can earn credit toward the college’s experiential education requirement.
Fresh food
Jelly isn’t the only campus-grown food Maryville College students are enjoying.
A week earlier another MC garden intern harvested cayenne, jalapeno and sweet bell peppers that Metz Culinary Management used in Pearsons Dining Hall.
Some of the peppers were used in macaroni and cheese the day before the jelly making, and Crain wasn’t the only one who appreciated the flavor. “I only like Kraft, and this was good,” Victorson said enthusiastically.
This week the college’s garden interns will be picking pears from the campus orchard.
“We are growing food here that we are using, and interesting students in local food that has zero carbon footprint,” Crain said.
A link to a YouTube video of Crain explaining the process for making jelly appears with this article on The Daily Times website, www.thedailytimes.com.
