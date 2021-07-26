Friday Night Lights returns this Friday, July 30, and downtown leaders will present it in a brand new format.
Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) organizers announced Monday they’ve finalized plans for the 2021 Friday Night Lights season, emphasizing its reimagining as a series of events called “Music and Market.”
It will debut 5-9 p.m. Friday along West Broadway Avenue in the city’s downtown area.
The event is MDA’s free and family-friendly opportunity, engineered to provide a fun evening out for and to highlight downtown businesses.
Friday Night Lights was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but even before that MDA was considering drastic changes to the long-running event.
“MDA took the hiatus as an opportunity to retool the event,” the group said in a news release. “Friday Night Lights Music and Market will be the theme moving forward.”
That theme will lean heavily on craft vendors and live performances, organizers said.
Music and Market this year will feature music by local artists Lewell Molen of Lorrie Morgan Band and WDVX and Larry Patton of the Flying Burrito Brothers and The Chillbillies.
Molen and Patton will perform in the courtyard area beside Bluetick Tavern.
Additionally, performers will set up acoustic street performances outside. These will include artists Gavin Gillette of Trideo, Rebecca Branton, Ashley Jeffries and many more.
Organizers believe expects dozens of craft vendors to line Broadway during the event, along with a handful of food trucks.
Area businesses also will set up booths to promote their organizations. These will be located on the top deck of the Maryville Municipal Parking Lot beside Bluetick Tavern.
There also will a free children’s activity area beside the Butterfly Pocket Park near The Capitol Theatre and Café. It will have all-ages, socially distanced and sanitized children’s activities hosted by Faith Promise Church, Creative Spark Studio and others.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, MDA organizers said they’ll provide sanitation stations at the event, and social distancing and masks are encouraged, especially for those who are not vaccinated.
In anticipation of the crowds, West Broadway Avenue will be closed from Norwood near CBBC Bank to Cates Street near Boyd Thomas Clothing.
Attendees can park at Harper Municipal Lot, Founders Lot or the lower levels of the Maryville Municipal Parking Garage by entering via West Church Avenue.
Other Friday Night Lights Music and Market events — also 5-9 p.m. — will happen Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. More details will be available soon.
MDA is a 501(c)(3). Its mission for downtown Maryville is to recreate and revitalize a vibrant culture and economic center that serves as a gathering place for both the community and visitors.
To learn more, visit downtownmaryville.com.
