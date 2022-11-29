An affiliate of the white supremacist group Rise Above Movement promoted a protest against a local drag performance fundraiser for foster children Friday, Nov. 25, according to data from the Anti-Defamation League. A representative of the ADL said members of the Tennessee Active Club were encouraged to attend the anti-LGBTQ+ protest outside local venue and restaurant The Bird and the Book on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville.
Jessica Weinstein, associate regional director for ADL Southeast, said the planned protest was first picked up by members of the ADL’s Center for Extremism.
“They were posting a drag event alert online, telling their followers to take action and shut down the grooming and sexualization of children,” she told The Daily Times in a phone interview.
Active Clubs are a nationwide network of anonymous organizations which function as chapters of the Rise Above Movement — a white supremacist group which originated in California. Members of TAC communicate by posting on multiple online platforms.
The ADL responded to posts urging members to attend the protest at The Bird and the Book by reaching out to local law enforcement as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
A total of nine protesters gathered on East Broadway Avenue Friday night wearing masks and holding signs. One sign said “Groomers are Pedophiles’’ with a swastika and a cross set in a circle. Another said “It’s OK To Be White.” Ten patrol cars from the Maryville Police Department and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the protest, which MPD Chief Tony Crisp described as “rowdy” with profanity shouted back and forth between protesters and the group of counter protesters that formed.
Weinstein said TAC members posted videos of the protest online afterwards.
Police reports from MPD state that several protesters were the victim of vandalism later that night. Robert Bray Jr., Liberty, Randy Rabidue, Kingston and Mark Zink, Knoxville, reported near midnight that they returned from dinner at a nearby establishment after the protest and found the tires on their pickups slashed, causing $3,050 in damages across three vehicles.
The Daily Times attempted to reach all three individuals by phone. Rabidue and Zink did not respond by press time, while Bray stated, “I ain’t gonna be talking to you people.”
According to a second police report, Rabidue later flagged down an MPD officer and said Maryville resident Jacob Reynolds had punched him in the face, knocking him down, and stolen his cellphone. Officers located Reynolds, who told them Rabidue had accused him of being a member of antifa and that he “spit in his face and started swinging at his face and head area.” Reynolds told officers he had knocked Rabidue down and noticed a cellphone on the ground, and that he took it because he thought it was his. Officers deemed the incident a mutual assault that did not occur in their presence, and no charges were filed at the time of the report.
The ADL said the messaging present at the protest matches that of groups with which TAC members regularly collaborate. In mid-November, TAC members were also present at a similar anti-LGBTQ+ protest in Chattanooga with members of Patriot Front and League of the South. The ADL identifies both groups as white supremacist organizations.
“These groups are physically preparing to fight back against the destructive influence of liberals, Muslims, Jews and non-white immigrants,” Weinstein said.
Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond said he could not comment on the Friday protest at this time because it was the subject of a potential investigation.
“I can say with full confidence that in Blount County, the laws of this state will be fairly and justly applied to all individuals, no matter their age, race, sex, religion, nationality or sexual orientation,” he said.
The Bird and the Book has recently been the subject of opposition to drag shows. A law which prohibits “adult establishments” such as cabarets, from operating within 1,000 feet of places of worship caused an October event at the venue to be revised. The Well, a charismatic church, is within that distance from The Bird and the Book.
Friday’s event required guests to be 18 or older or be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Lisa Misosky, owner of the Bird and the Book, said the fundraiser has since gained an additional $500 for the Blount County Foster Group, bringing the total raised to over $3,000.
