Blount County's five COVID-19 deaths reported on Oct. 30 are the most the area has seen since the crisis began, according to Tennessee Department of Health data compiled by The Daily Times.
The county's total number of deaths due to the virus jumped from 36 on Oct. 29 to 41 on Oct. 30. The highest number of county deaths reported in a one-day span previously was three.
Blount Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Jennie Bounds told The Daily Times in an email that as of 2 p.m. Friday, two patients who were hospitalized at BMH due to COVID-19 died in the past seven days.
"Cumulatively, a total of 28 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 have died at Blount Memorial Hospital," Bounds said.
Tennessee's 78 deaths reported on Friday were the most state-wide in a one-day span as well, according to the compiled data.
