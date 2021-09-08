Blount County Friends of the Library will host its quarterly book sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library’s lower level.
Masks are required to attend.
There will be bargain and collectible books, a large children’s section, puzzles, DVDs, music CDs and vinyl records. Most items for sale range in price from 50 cents to $2.
The Blount County Public Library is at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
