Teachers can bring more used books to their classrooms on a budget, with a discount and exclusive shopping day from the Blount County Friends of the Library.
From 2-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, the basement of the Blount County Public Library will be open to teachers of all levels and types, including home-schoolers, to shop with an extra 20% discount.
That gives educators access to about 50,000 to 60,000 volumes, most priced from 25 cents to $2 before the extra discount.
“We’re looking forward to seeing as many teachers come as possibly can,” said Bruce Robertson, president of the BCFOL board of directors.
“We process 4,000-5,000 books a week that get donated to us,” he said, with the donations scanned for value and some higher-priced selections placed for sale on eBay.
BCFOL also partners with nonprofit groups in the community to distribute books through food pantries, Meals on Wheels and Little Free Libraries. “We even supply books to the jail,” Robertson noted.
“Our job is to sell books and get books out in the community,” he said.
Last year the nonprofit raised about $75,000 to support the public library.
On July 22 educators should show their school identification or other paperwork for admission.
The next public used book sale in the library basement will be Sept. 9-11, with Sept. 9 open only to BCFOL members. Visit at www.bcfol.org to learn more, including how to join, volunteer or donate.
