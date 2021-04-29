Former Scripps broadcast executive Steven Gigliotti has been appointed to the Friends of the Smokies board, it announced Thursday in a press release.
Gigliotti has served as chief revenue officer for Scripps Networks Interactive and vice president and general manager of ABC affiliate WMAR-TV in Baltimore, Maryland.
“Steve brings energy, passion and a deep set of skills,” Kodak-based Friends Executive Director and CEO Tim Chandler said. “We welcome him to the board and know he’ll be a valuable asset as we work to support efforts to preserve and protect our beloved national park for generations to come.”
Gigliotti now lives in Asheville and serves as a trustee for Warren Wilson College.
