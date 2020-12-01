Friends of the Smokies celebrated "#GivingTuesday" by raising funds to support wildlife management programs to protect black bear and elk populations, the nonprofit's leaders said in a press release Tuesday.
This year’s #GivingTuesday contributions to Friends of the Smokies will support programs like Food Storage Cable Systems that protect bears and visitors in the backcountry, the release states.
Funds also will go to Great Smoky Mountains National Park's black bear and elk management projects, which track and study bear and elk activity to help ensure population survival.
#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving on social media that takes place annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Donations can be made online at FriendsoftheSmokies.org or through the group's Facebook page, @smokiesfriends, or by sending a check to Friends of the Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.