Friendsville officials announced Tuesday the city's Christmas parade and tree-lighting events both have been canceled because of "health and safety concerns."
"Board of Commissioners and employees would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who signed up to participate," leaders said in the announcement. "We hope to see you next year."
Friendsville's holiday events traditionally are held in the first week of December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.