Friendsville Elementary School’s fifth graders headed outside Friday, April 23, to clean up nearby streets.
The fifth grade’s latest community service project is adopting near the school an area that stretches from West College to West Fourth avenues and North Farnum to North Young streets.
Keep Blount Beautiful provided the vests, gloves, trash grabbers and bags, and a truck from the city of Friendsville stopped traffic and collected the bags.
“It has to be maintained 4 times a year, so new 5th graders will be participating for years to come!” teacher Heather Norton emailed The Daily Times. Staff members Kristina Beal and Karen Kidd also pitched in.
Past fifth grade service projects have included collecting blankets that Friendsville Citizens for Community Improvement distributed with holiday food baskets, and collecting items for the Blount County Animal Shelter.
“A service project that takes care of our community is a perfect fit!” Norton wrote.
