Friendsville Elementary students and staff escorted family members who are veterans in a parade through the school Tuesday, Nov. 9, while others waved flags before a patriotic program.
A “Veterans Wall of Fame” near the school’s main entrance featured photos and information that students and staff submitted of veterans among their family and friends.
In addition to numerous songs honoring veterans, the program included posters honoring the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan in the August bombing at the Kabul airport, followed by the playing of Taps.
William Blount High School ROTC presented the colors at Friendsville, and today, Nov. 10, WBHS will hold its own Veterans Day program at 10 a.m., and will livestream it.
