Friendsville Elementary teachers were attending professional development March 3 when they learned of the tornadoes that hit several schools in Middle Tennessee.
“We were talking about how devastating it would be to lose everything in our classroom,” second grade teacher Kari Sharp said.
So she and fellow second grade teacher Robin Ross looked for a school like Friendsville and found Stoner Creek Elementary, a K-5 school in Mount Juliet, part of Wilson County Schools. Working with Stoner Creek’s principal they developed a plan in less than a week to help cover items the school’s teachers were placing on an Amazon wish list.
Last Monday, March 9, Friendsville Elementary launched a fundraising campaign with a goal of $500, about $2 per person.
Students took the lead, Ross said, with second graders sponsoring the idea and collecting donations every morning. “They did a lot of the legwork,” she said.
“We put it in a bucket that said Nickels for Nashville,” explained Kenslee Rogers, one of the second graders who helped collect the donations. “They were very heavy.”
On the first day, the students collected $420.
“We took a vote to see what our next goal would be,” Dalton Henderson said.
By Tuesday they had $800, Elijah Rice said, and the donations kept coming.
The teachers created a display in the hallway to show the donations growing, with every paper brick of a school representing a dollar raised. “We realized we weren’t going to be able to keep up with the bricks,” Sharp said.
By Friday, March 13, Friendsville Elementary had raised $2,500, five times the initial goal.
“We’re going to directly impact each teacher’s classroom,” Sharp said.
Recalling how Friendsville rallied a few years ago to help a student whose home was lost in a fire, Principal Stan Painter said, “This doesn’t really surprise me.”
“It’s really the Friendsville community,” he said, adding that residents were coming into the school to drop off checks, too.
But Ross also noted the principal’s influence, with what Painter tells the students every morning on the announcements: “Do the right thing, because it’s the right thing to do.”
