National Park Service Ranger Dan Wilson signs a job search form for Joseph Harmon, 9, one of the Friendsville Elementary School students exploring “Careers On Wheels” on Thursday at the “C.O.W.s on the Loose” event.
Trevor Dempsey, 10, Emmaline Dempsey, 3, and Cami Dempsey, 6, meet Tuck the grief therapy dog as Jenni Bryant, manager of Smith Funeral and Cremation Services, hands out coloring books and candy on Thursday during Friendsville Elementary School’s “Careers on Wheels.”
Trevor Dempsey, 10, gets a sticker from Jenni Bryant, manager of Smith Funeral and Cremation Services, and Tuck the grief therapy dog at the “careers on wheels” event on Thursday at Friendsville Elementary School.
(From left) Sarah Luckey watches as Cadis Rinehart, 6, uses a remote to lift a hay bale while farmer Rachel Hall supervises at Friendsville Elementary School's "careers on wheels" event for families Thursday evening, Sept. 29.
Roger Murphy, coordinator of the Blount Special Operations Response Team, helps Ella Drope, 8, put on a diving mask as her sister Luna, 6, looks on during Friendsville Elementary School's "careers on wheels" event for families Thursday evening, Sept. 29.
Tennessee State Troopers Richard Conatser, Christian Smith and Billy Yates-Matoy stand in front of their vehicles at Friendsville Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 29, during a "careers on wheels" event for families.
Alayna Monroe, 5, and Wyatt Monroe, 3, smile after checking out the Blount County Sheriff's Office SWAT vehicle during Friendsville Elementary School's "careers on wheels" event Thursday evening, Sept. 29.
Businesses and first responders brought their trucks and other vehicles to Friendsville Elementary School Thursday evening, Sept. 29, for a family night to explore "careers on wheels." The school called the event "C.O.W.s on the Loose."
Friendsville Elementary School’s “C.O.W.s on the Loose” event Thursday, Sept. 29, wasn’t about livestock but “Careers On Wheels.” Students had an opportunity to explore careers through the vehicles they use, including a delivery truck, backhoe, firetruck, hearse and more. Food trucks were on hand too, to feed families attending the event.
