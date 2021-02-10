Friendsville city leaders are taking a stab at organizing a parks and recreation system and could spend up to $20,000 on research in the coming fiscal year.
Leaders voted unanimously last week to begin this exploration in earnest, and may work with Nashville-based contractor Community Development Partners (CDP) to collect data, information and feedback for a parks and rec masterplan.
That means city officials agreed to look over a contract, but not to sign anything until they know the details.
The city then could turn that information into potentially millions in grant money over the years, officials said.
The concept of organizing a parks-oriented branch of local government is something commissioners have mulled for years to bring a more lively community to the downtown area.
Friendsville Public Relations Coordinator Kim Rogers has been a driving force behind the move, Mayor Andy Lawhorn said.
She said in a phone interview Tuesday there’s five-year masterplan in the works that includes at least a downtown pavilion and potentially more trails, sidewalks and green spaces.
“We’re hoping that would bring more people down to the city and we’d be able to do more events, like outside concerts,” Rogers said. “That’s the main goal right now: to get us up to par and give the community a chance to enjoy what we have down here.”
During the Feb. 4 meeting, commissioners talked with Bryan Hill, a CDP representative who explained the metrics of starting a parks organization in the city.
“The more planning we do now, the more eligibility you may have for other grants,” Hill told commissioners.
He also said they’d have about six months to put a plan together and that CDP’s bill would be no more than $20,000.
After the meeting, Hill said he would send a contract to Lawhorn for review, but the mayor told The Daily Times on Wednesday, Feb. 10, he had not yet received the contract, even though commissioners expressed some urgency.
The city would not have to pay down the $20,000 until part of the way through the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to discussion during the meeting.
“The good news for Friendsville is that two (important steps) are already underway,” Hill said. Since the city doesn’t have parks and rec facilities yet, it won’t need to give feedback on any existing buildings, trailers or other elements common to a similar program.
The city also is required to complete a community survey, seeking local feedback on what people want and why they want it.
That survey currently is live on city social media and the city’s website and has more than 200 responses, leaders said.
Lawhorn encouraged residents to fill the survey out.
He also backed the pavilion concept, noting, “That seems to be the one thing that everybody learns toward.
“I personally would like to see more sidewalks or a walking trail through town,” he added.
The potential grant money for a parks system would be a boon to the city’s future, but Lawhorn and other commissioners noted grants that require a matching amount don’t always fit Friendsville’s budget.
“I’m not sure if you’re aware of this,” Commissioner Jonathan Newberry explained to Hill during the meeting, “but we are one of the few cities in the state that does not charge property tax.”
Lawhorn emphasized this point to Hill as well. “It’s always in the back of my head: When somebody says ‘grant’ I say, ‘That’s great. How much is coming out of our bank account?’” he said.
“You understand grants aren’t free money,” Hill replied. “That’s good you understand that. Some communities don’t.”
In at least one way, the city’s parks system already is happening. The “New Generation” playground — part of a downtown remodel project with the same name — in the city’s center is nearly finished after years of fundraising. Rogers said they’ll continue to fundraise for other city projects, too.
“We’re just going to keep moving forward,” she said
Actually building something gives people more confidence that the city wants to pursue things for the community, she explained. “We’re holding true to our word and we hope everyone’s going to join with us.”
Plans to establish a parks and recreation organization run parallel with the city’s effort to build a sewer line through its downtown and along U.S. Highway 321. That project has been debated for years but is now set to wrap in mid-2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.