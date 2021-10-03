A Friendsville farmer was injured Saturday when a pickup that was returning to Alabama after visiting Dollywood collided with a large bush hog being pulled by a John Deere tractor, ejecting the driver through the cab and onto West U.S. Highway 321.
The farmer, who was not named, was taken to University of Medical Center, while the two pickup occupants were taken to Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City. All of their injuries were unknown Sunday.
Nine firefighters and five trucks responded from the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department. Also responding to the 2:19 p.m. Saturday accident were the Blount County Fire Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, Assistant Friendsville Fire Chief Steve Hargis said.
The accident occurred about a quarter-mile from the Blount-Loudon county line and backed up traffic for about a mile toward Maryville until traffic could be diverted to a side road, Hargis said.
The road was closed for up to an hour and a half, Hargis said, in the area of 321 and Marble Hill Road near Hickory Valley Baptist Church.
