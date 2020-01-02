U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, will present the Silver Congressional Award to Eden Carnes, of Friendsville, at the Blount County Courthouse today, Jan. 3, at 4 p.m.
The U.S. Congress established the Congressional Award in 1979 to recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people.
Award participants set goals in four program areas: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition/exploration.
“The Congressional Award isn’t given, it’s earned. I’m proud of Eden for the hard work she put into this accomplishment and for being a positive role model in our community,” the Knoxville-based Burchett said in a news release Thursday.
Eden is 15 and home-schooled.
