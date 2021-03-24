A Friendsville man is facing charges after he allegedly tossed a bag containing more than 200 grams of marijuana while trying to evade a narcotics officer.
Joshua Michael Templin, 19, Hodge Ridge Road, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 1:45 p.m. March 23 and charged with felony evading arrest and possession of Schedule VI drugs with intent to sell/distribute. He was released on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
When a narcotics investigator tried to pull him over at Proffitt Springs and Louisville roads due to traffic violations, Templin tried to evade the investigator and tossed out a bag containing 213 grams of marijuana, Blount County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant told The Daily Times.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
