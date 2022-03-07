William Tyler Nicholson, 22, Miser Station Road, Friendsville, was arrested Friday, March 4, and charged with the aggravated kidnapping, sexual battery and statutory rape of a 13-year-old Lenoir City girl.
Nicholson is alleged to have taken the girl from her home at around 4:30 p.m. March 3. Her disappearance led to a statewide AMBER Alert from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Such alerts are issued only under set circumstances, for "the most serious of missing children cases," including when the TBI believes the abducted child to be under threat of "imminent bodily injury or death."
A police report provided to The Daily Times by the Loudon County Sheriff's office stated that Nicholson was supposed to have taken the girl to her grandfather's residence.
The girl's mother reported that Nicholson, her cousin's boyfriend, had taken the 13-year-old to her grandfather's residence in the past without incident.
On the night of March 3, when she failed to arrive, the girl's grandfather called her mother, who contacted the police.
Information gathered from the Facebook page of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office states that Nicholson and the girl were found with the assistance of a 911 caller who helped direct LCSO Patrol and CID units.
According to previous reporting from The Daily Times, Nicholson was cited on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia as recently as Feb. 8. He was also arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with theft in June 2020.
2017 data from the FBI suggests that well under 10% of kidnappings are committed by strangers to their victims. Rather, family members and acquaintances of the victim are far more likely to be perpetrators of abductions.
Following his arrest, Nicholson was booked into the Loudon County Detention Facility ahead of a hearing.
