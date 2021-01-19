A Friendsville man was arrested Friday, Jan. 15, and charged with downloading child pornography after investigators said he had 95 computer images, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said.
David James Weiss, 37, Big Springs Ridge Road, is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Crisp said MPD received a tip in June 2020 that Weiss was downloading child pornography.
“We initiated the investigation in the latter part of June,” Crisp said. “And of course, during the investigation, we obtained search warrants and judicial subpoenas and things of that nature.”
MPD presented its case to a Blount County judge on Dec. 22, when the judge issued an arrest warrant.
“It takes a little time because you’ve got to get judicial subpoenas, search warrants, subpoenas from different internet services,” Crisp said. “It takes us from start to finish about six months before we’re able to do a presentation.”
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies executed the arrest warrant at Weiss’ home, a BCSO report states.
He remains jailed on $65,000 bond.
MPD worked 99 child sex abuse cases in 2020, Crisp said.
