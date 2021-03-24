A Friendsville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Tuesday after a woman said he physically abused and held her against her will.
Christopher Lee Smith, 46, Disco Loop Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:01 a.m. March 23 and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy on Monday arrived at a Disco Loop Road address on a welfare-check call after a man reported receiving concerning Facebook messages from his mother.
After a 45-year-old woman mouthed, “Please help me,” to the deputy, he spoke with her privately while another deputy stayed with Smith, who was also at the residence.
The deputy noticed the woman was walking gingerly, holding her torso and had “significant bruising” around her upper chest, and she told him she was in pain due to abuse and needed to go to the hospital.
While waiting for an ambulance, the woman told the deputy that Smith had held her against her will since March 19 and physically and verbally abused her; she said Smith hit her with his hands and fists, twice strangled her until she passed out and stayed home from work one day to keep an eye on her, the report states.
The woman had bruises around her chest, right shoulder, arms and face, as well as her neck and lower jaw area, evidence that she was strangled; she said Smith made her wear makeup to hide bruises on her face, and that she had a black left eye and bruised right cheek.
Smith told the deputy “all he did was love her” and tried to help her out, the report states. He also said the woman’s bruises were caused by her getting “beat up” in Knoxville, denied any verbal or physical altercations and said he never held her against her will.
The woman later told the deputy Smith forced her into sexual encounters and at one point kept her “hogtied” with a rope for more than an hour while he watched TV and looked through her phone, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.