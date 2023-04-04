A Friendsville man was arrested Monday, April 3 after investigators said he sexually abused multiple teenage girls on several occasions. Anthony Duke Soto, 45, Academy Drive, has been charged with 14 crimes against minors in Blount County.
Investigators with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Soto in August of 2022 after they said three teenage girls reported he had sexually abused them on his boat. According to a BCSO release, Soto allegedly offered them marijuana and alcohol before touching them inappropriately.
BCSO also said additional victims came forward over the course of the investigation saying that Soto had abused them physically and sexually at his residence and on his property.
“Earlier this year, investigators conducted a search warrant with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and seized evidence pertaining to the case,” the release said. BCSO did not say when the search took place.
On Monday, a Blount County grand jury handed down 14 indictments on Soto. He was arrested at his residence by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated child abuse/neglect, child abuse/neglect, four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $750,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 10 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
