A Friendsville man will spend 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty on charges of aggravated sexual battery, rape of a child and incest.
Circuit Court Judge David Duggan on Tuesday said David Lynn Brewer Jr., 53, must serve the full 10-year sentence, Blount County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond told The Daily Times in a text message Wednesday.
As part of the sentence, Brewer also must register as a sex offender and will be on community supervision for life once out of prison.
Brewer’s case initially was scheduled for trial Tuesday, but he pleaded guilty to the charges that same morning, Desmond said. The trial already had switched dates multiple times; it had been scheduled for Aug. 27, 2019, then Feb. 25, 2020.
Brewer, of Vernie Lee Road, was arrested Feb. 20, 2016, following a relative’s reports to Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigators alleging he molested her child. He was released on a $125,000 bond shortly after his arrest.
Brewer was indicted by a grand jury March 6, 2017, on charges of rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and incest. The series of incidents occurred between January 2014 and February 2016.
The victim was a 13-year-old female family member, whose mother called law enforcement after her daughter said she had been sexually abused by Brewer, a report states.
After the indictment, Brewer was prohibited from contact with children younger than 18 without a parent or guardian present, and from using computers and mobile devices with internet access.
During a preliminary hearing in 2016, Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick found probable cause to send Brewer’s case to a grand jury. During that hearing, BCSO Detective Kelly Hoard testified that Brewer confessed to abusing the victim.
