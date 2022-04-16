Investigators attached to the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, along with personnel from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, executed a search warrant at a residence on Vinegar Road in Friendsville Thursday, April 14.
Two Friendsville residents, James Randall Vineyard, Vineyard Lane, and Jason Grant Miller, Vinegar Road, were arrested on drug-related charges as a result.
Miller, 51, was charged with possession of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, for resale. He was arrested at 10:28 a.m. and booked into Blount County jail, where he is still being detained in lieu of a $25,000 bond. He faces a 9 a.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
As police carried out the warrant, investigators also served Vineyard, 57, with a warrant for delivery of heroin, according to police accounts.
Like Miller, Vineyard was arrested at 10:28 a.m. April 14 and booked into Blount County jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond. He also faces a 9 a.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Three others present at the Vinegar Road residence were released without charges.
