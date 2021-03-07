Friendsville leaders want to invest $5,000 in Pellissippi State’s Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center — an unfinished project coming to life in the city’s backyard.
Director of Major Gift Development Marilyn Roddy with the Pellissippi State Foundation pitched the funding opportunity to Friendsville commissioners during their Thursday, March 4, meeting; most expressed enthusiasm about finding room in upcoming budgets to back the college’s cooperative effort to grow Blount’s workforce.
“I personally think that we could probably do $5,000 over five years,” Friendsville Mayor Andy Lawhorn told Roddy. It was a funding model and number she suggested during her presentation.
“I think it’s important we do it because it’s going to be kids in our area that are going to be using (the development center) and adults, too,” Lawhorn said.
“You know my heart’s in education and I think this is something that we have needed for a long time,” Commissioner Sandy Bell said. “I’m thrilled to hear this is going to be an opportunity for our students. I hope we can find the money to help do our part.”
Lawhorn noted that when he was a Knox County Schools student, classes the development center plans to offer were part of the standard curriculum. That’s inspired him in recent years to take an active role in growing the city’s workforce by connecting with local high schools.
“I’ve reached out to William Blount and Heritage and tried to talk to ... the building trades classes,” he said. “And I’m not going to lie, I was trying to recruit employees.”
He noted DENSO and Arconic needed the development center “more than anybody.”
“I think our students need it even more,” Bell said. Lawhorn agreed, noting college is not for every student and that tradespeople are becoming scarce in Blount.
Commissioners did not formally commit to the $5,000, but Lawhorn suggested they use the March 23 budget workshop to develop a line item and spend $1,000 a year through 2026.
The workforce development center originally was set to open this fall, but Pellissippi Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Julia Wood told The Daily Times on Friday that the timeline has been delayed.
Though the workforce development center already reached initial fundraising goals, Wood said the foundation is still raising money for “ongoing, additional needs the building might have.”
Backing local education efforts wasn’t the only budgetary matter under scrutiny during Thursday’s Friendsville meeting.
Commissioners also heard a report from city-contracted CPAs Rodefer & Moss, represented by employee Nicole Swint, who reviewed the 2019-20 fiscal year audit, noting some minor issues.
Swint started off emphasizing the city scored a clean audit after years of trying to reconcile issues related to older findings related to “segregation of duties,” according to notes in the 2020 audit.
But this year’s audit also came with several improvement suggestions that Swint outlined in her presentation.
She noted some of the city’s account reconciliation wasn’t completed properly, a water fund inventory list wasn’t handed in on time and many purchase orders for expenditures of more than $50 weren’t obtained, something the city’s internal control manual requires.
In the audit and during the meeting, city leaders committed to addressing these issues and some already have been corrected, Swint said.
Regardless, the city’s net position increased by more than $52,500 in the 2019-20 fiscal year compared to an increase of $107,327 in the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.